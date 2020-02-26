Charles County native serves with helicopter squadron

Special to the Md. Independent
Petty Officer 1st Class Glen Everette, II, a native of Charles County, joined the Navy because he felt an obligation to serve and wanted to make his family proud.
Now, 11 years later, Everette serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.
Everette is an aviation ordnanceman responsible for inspecting all bombs and missiles before they get loaded aboard the aircraft.
“In addition to my rate, or regular job, I enjoy seeing my sailors grow,” said Everette. “I like mentoring others.”
Everette is a 2005 graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.
According to Everette, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Charles County.
“As part of ROTC in high school, I learned how to be an effective leader,” said Everette.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Pilots and aircrew are trained in the squadron to fly MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopters to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.
Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support other operations as needed.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Everette is most proud of seven deployments around the world and enlisting 80 people into the Navy when he was a recruiter 2015 to 2018.
“I deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Enduring Freedom,” said Everette. “Once I deployed for nine months, and we visited 12 countries, including Rome, France, Dubai, Bahrain and Spain.”
For Everette, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Everette hopes to continue.
“My dad served in the Army, and my brother is currently serving in the Army,” said Everette. “It’s an honor to carry on the tradition of military service, knowing that my name is part of the military mission.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Everette, II, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“It’s important for us to stand the watch so that those at home can sleep soundly,” said Everette.
The writer is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.