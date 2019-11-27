Charles County Public Schools held its annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Thomas Stone High School. A total of 150 students participated in the event, which is open to any student in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a performance certificate.
Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division:
Kindergarten through first grade
• Luke McDonald, first grade, T.C. Martin Elementary School, division champion.
• Henry Blass, first grade, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, top finisher.
• Andrea Dudley, first grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown, top finisher.
• Deven Dudley, kindergarten, St. Mary’s Bryantown, top finisher.
• Derek Fletcher, first grade, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher.
• Marshall Fletcher, first grade, Matula, top finisher.
• Sophia McDonald, first grade, Martin, top finisher.
Second grade division
• Dayten Moore, private school, division champion.
• Carlos Borders, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher.
• Ashley Golder, Matula, top finisher.
• Ujini Joshi, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, top finisher.
• Neha Mahato, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, top finisher.
• Justice Rodriguez, Wade, top finisher.
• Uriah Seger, Indian Head Elementary School, top finisher.
Third grade division
• Orlando Rodriguez Jr., Wade, division champion.
• Luke Barrett, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher.
• Samuel Binsol, Wade, top finisher.
• Gideon Romero, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, top finisher.
• Lionel Saravia, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, top finisher.
• Hrishi Soni, Matula, top finisher.
• Caden States, Berry Elementary School, top finisher.
Fourth grade division
• James McDonald, Martin, division champion.
• Andrew Cook, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, top finisher.
• Aundre Dudley, St. Mary’s Bryantown, top finisher.
• Gregory Fletcher, Matula, top finisher.
• Kendal Johnson, Mary B. Neal Elementary School, top finisher.
• Aurora Larkin, Billingsley Elementary School, top finisher.
• Rowan Leonard, Higdon, top finisher.
• JaKai Moore, Maryland International Day School, top finisher.
Fifth grade division
• Destiny Dudley, St. Mary’s Bryantown, division champion.
• Christopher Ellison Jr., Craik, top finisher.
• Julius Fowlkes, Billingsley, top finisher.
• Zephaniah Greene, Wade, top finisher.
• Jesse Hodgson, Matula, top finisher.
• Sophia Hughes, Wade, top finisher.
• Gregory Lavender, Wade, top finisher.
• Ethan Phanthasy, Craik, top finisher.
Sixth grade division
• Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, division champion.
• Jacob Golder, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher.
• Nicholas Pankowski, Somers, top finisher.
• Anthony Thwaites, Davis, top finisher.
Seventh and eighth grade division
• Timothy Martinez, seventh grade, Davis, division champion.
• Cole Barrett, seventh grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, top finisher.
• Nathan Carter, seventh grade, Somers, top finisher.
• Alfred Johann Cruz, seventh grade, Mattawoman Middle School, top finisher.
• Joseph Miller, eighth grade, Somers, top finisher.
• Sean Robertson, seventh grade, Piccowaxen, top finisher.
Ninth through 12th grade division
• Joseph Papagno, junior, North Point High School, division champion.
• Rahul Mahato, freshman, Stone, top finisher.
• Andrew Miller, freshman, St. Charles High School, top finisher.
• Jacob Miller, junior, St. Charles, top finisher.
• Jacob Stern, junior, North Point, top finisher.