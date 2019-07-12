Charles County Public Schools recently held a celebration last month to honor retiring employees. The school system honored 73 employees who have retired during the 2018-2019 school year or who have notified Superintendent Kimberly Hill before June 6 that they plan to retire at the end of the school year.
Retirees are listed below by the school or building they retired from.
Berry Elementary School: Eileen Holden and Erica Strass.
C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School: Joseph Adams, Brenda Diggs and Michelle Lee.
Dr. James Craik Elementary School: Dorothy Grimes.
William A. Diggs Elementary School: Kimberly Bean, Cellinna Childers and Steven Moyer.
Gale-Bailey Elementary School: Brenda Warren.
Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School: Jane Murphy.
Indian Head Elementary School: Ellen Carlsen and Elizabeth Loeper.
Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Eleementary School: Steven Hawkins and Barbara Kilpatrick.
Malcolm Elementary School: Karen Dempsey.
T.C. Martin Elementary School: Sheila Hillman, Elizabeth Jameson and Paula Trinch.
Mary H. Matula Elementary School: April Walker.
Arthur Middleton Elementary School: Hannah Barnes, Jennie Berry and Linda Foshee.
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School: Pamella Gingerich and Mary Montgomery.
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School: Carolyn Sienkiewicz.
J.C. Parks Elementary School: Jane Spearbeck.
J.P. Ryon Elementary School: Kathie Gerrity, Melissa Gross and Thadine Wright.
Eva Turner Elementary School: Margaret Monroe.
William B. Wade Elementary School: Brenda Bivins, Linda Keyton, Linda Lund and Joseph Perriello.
Mattawoman Middle School: Joeann Cooper, Amy Miller, Debra Van Roon and Blanche Washington.
Matthew Henson Middle School: Anthony Clemons, Patricia Pitonyak and Joseph Thomas.
Milton M. Somers Middle School: Vicki Jenkins and Joy Thompson.
Henry E. Lackey High School: Frederick Farley and Veronica Walls.
LaPlata High School: John Holmes and Sheila Smith.
Maurice J. McDonough High School: Anthony Adams, Kathleen Davis and Wanda Welch
North Point High School: James Campbell, Sandra Carr, Patricia Gajda, Susan McDermott and Mandell Proctor Sr.
Thomas Stone High School: Colleen Erickson and Janis Milman.
Westlake High School: Hassan Adeeb, Gail Bussell, Donald Elliott, Earl Taylor and Ann Wilhelm.
F.B. Gwynn Educational Center: Miriam Ratcliffe.
Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Jamie Anderson and William Bigham.
Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building: Joyce Campbell, Karen Fowler, Kelly Gammon, Lori Gibson, Willia Golston and Diane Jenkins.