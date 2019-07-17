Charles County school system honors outstanding volunteers

Charles County Public Schools held the second annual Be the Difference Awards program June 10 to honor volunteers who contribute their time, talents and resources to students, staff and schools, according to a school system news release.
The Outstanding Volunteer of the Year “Be the Difference” awards program began in 2018 to recognize exemplary volunteers. There are five categories including elementary school parent volunteer, middle school parent volunteer, high school parent volunteer, Charles County business volunteer and community organization volunteer.
Winners are named in each category, voted on by a committee made up of Board of Education members and CCPS staff.
This year, Stephanie “Dusty” Guili was named the outstanding elementary school volunteer. She is known for pitching in wherever she’s needed at J.C. Parks Elementary School from helping building service workers to working with students on their reading and during Maker Space.
Melissa Morris, a Matthew Henson Middle School parent, was named the outstanding middle school volunteer. Morris is president of the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization, coordinates staff appreciation events and works concession stands at school dances and sporting events.
Marvin and Lisa Marshall’s three children have graduated from Westlake High School, but the couple continues to give their time to the school. They chaperone field trips, cook for special events and help with Wolverines’ athletic boosters.
Marquita Queen Foxworth was named the business volunteer. A member of the Professional Advisory Committee, Foxworth provides insight to the interactive media program at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.
Lisa Ambers of Beyond the Classroom was named the community organization volunteer. The organization brought SOAP — Student of Active Parents — to the Eva Turner Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization and organizes Cocoa with Santa, an event for senior citizens.