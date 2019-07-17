Charles County school system honors outstanding volunteers

The winners of the 2019 Be the Difference Awards are Marvin and Lisa Marshall of Westlake High School, left, Melissa Morris of Milton M. Somers Middle School, Stephanie “Dusty” Guili of J.C. Parks Elementary School and Lisa Ambers of Beyond the Classroom for her work at Eva Turner Elementary School. Marquita Queen Foxworth of the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center was named the business volunteer, but was unable to attend the event.