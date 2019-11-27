Students from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center and North Point High School traveled to Louisville, Ky., earlier this summer to participate in America’s preeminent workforce development event, winning several national placements.
The 2019 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference was held on June 24-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center for career and technical students from across the nation. At the conference, students participated either as competitors or as voting delegates. Competitors focused on one technical skills, while delegates represented their state and conducted the business of their organization. All students had opportunities to meet with business and industry representatives and hear from government officials, and they had fun too.
North Point students attending were Austin Abarca, Adolf Accad, Sophia Carpentier, Jasmine Carrino, Adam Cullen, Karla Dizon, Andrew Fan, Christian Frazier, Amara Gammon, Madison Grace, Sabreeya Holly, Monet Johnson, Caryn Law, Madison Meade, Kelsey Njembu, Sahil Patel, Madison Powell, Michael Stone, Amber Wachowski and Madison Williams.
Madison Grace was a bronze medalist in the Early Childhood Education contest. Other top 10 finishes from North Point included the Career Pathways Showcase Business Management and Technology team of Austin Abarca, Caryn Law, and Michael Stone, ninth place; The Crime Scene Investigation team of Karla Dizon, Sabreeya Holly, and Madison Meade, 10th place; and Christian Frazier, Internetworking, eighth place.
Stethem’s Kyle Blankenship, a La Plata High School student and gold medalist at the state level, finished 13th in the nation in Job Skill Demonstration A.
Cole Clements, also a La Plata student and state gold medalist, finished ninth in the nation for Employment Application Process and received a $1,500 scholarship from Harbor Freight.
Endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, SkillsUSA serves more than 360,000 students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority of STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.