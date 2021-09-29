Charles County will take part in the Alzheimer Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen St. in La Plata.
Returning to lead this year’s walk are La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, who is serving as the Walk’s Honorary Chair, and Berean Employment Screening Solutions CEO Joel Hill, who is the Chair of the Walk. Hill, who is the captain ofd Team Purple Rain, will be walking in memory of his mother, Inez Hill.
“Our team is named for my mother’s favorite color,” Joel Hill said in a news release. “Although she had Alzheimer’s late in life, she always remembered the names of all seven of her children.”
More than 200 families are registered for the vent, which begins 9 a.m. with contactless registration. The walk will begin following a ceremony.
Participation is free, though walkers are encouraged to raise funds.
More than 200 Charles County residents and their families and friends are registered.
In the last 10 years, the community has raised more than $700,000 through the Walk for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. As of Sept. 24, a total of 54 teams and 200 participants had been registered and have raised $53,000 toward this year’s goal of $65,000.
Among the teams returning to the walk are the Southern Maryland Boot Scooters, which have been participating in the Walk since 2015 and raised tens of thousands of dollars. The group has raised almost $20,000 for this year’s walk and is closing in on its goal of $25,000.
“Many of our team members have family or friends impacted by this disease,” said Boot Scooters team captain Leslie Harvey, who has five family members that either have the disease or died from it. “Our goal is to see the white flower held by survivors of this terrible disease.”
Also participating in the walk is Tonya McCray, who is team captain of The Bennett Crew.
“I walk to honor my father, John Bennett, Sr.,” McCray said. “I used to walk in the hope that one day they’ll find a cure that my father could benefit from one day. In January 2021, he was called home before that time came. With each step, my family and I will walk in remembrance of him.”
Hill will lead the Promise Garden ceremony; a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity of the walk participants in the fight against the disease.
“While the recent Delta variant surge may impact the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk,” Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter CEO/President Kate Rooper said in the release. “More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
For more information and to register for the event, contact Sonya Amartey at 703-766-9025 or
samartey@alz.org, or go to www.alz.org/ncawalks.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews