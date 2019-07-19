Charles Soil Conservation District names Cooperator of the Year

The Charles Soil Conservation District presents James Elmer “Junior” Hill Jr. with 2018 Charles County Cooperator of the Year Award. Pictured from left are Alan Leslie of the University of Maryland Extension and son; Junior Hill, honoree; Jack Welch, treasurer; Charles Rice, chairman; Wayne Hancock, supervisor; Wes Tomlinson, supervisor; Kevin Warring, associate supervisor; Jeff Bossart, vice chairman. Not pictured are Bonnie Browne, associate supervisor, and Lynne Wheeler, associate supervisor.