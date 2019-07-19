Charles Soil Conservation District names Cooperator of the Year

At their annual dinner, held on May 22, the Charles Soil Conservation District recognized James Elmer “Junior” Hill Jr. as the Charles Soil Conservation District 2018 Cooperator of the Year, according to a news release from the district. Hill was recognized for his lifetime commitment to conservation minded farming in Charles County through his consistent implementation of conservation tillage and planting of cover crops.
Hill has worked with the Soil Conservation District over the last 25 years to install many agronomic Best Management Practices. He uses a complete no-till system to plant his crops and plants cover crops on most of his cropland acres.
He often plants some of his small grain cover crops before Oct. 1, maximizing the benefit to the soil and the Chesapeake Bay.
Hill has current conservation plans on 28 tracts in Charles County, covering over 860 acres of farmland. His dedication to a complete no till system has demonstrated its worth by significantly reducing soil erosion. During visits to his farms for cover crop spot checks and conservation plan updates, very little indication of rill erosion is evident, even on highly erodible fields. His work demonstrates the advantages of long term no-till farming and how proper agronomic practices can reduce the need for structural practices on some agricultural land. His cropping system, implementing the big three agronomic conservation practices of residue management, no-till, conservation crop rotation, and nutrient management on over 860 acres of cropland, sets his farming apart.
During the dinner program, other agencies and offices also recognized Hill and presented him with citations and certificates of appreciation. The Board of Charles County Commissioners presented him with a Charles County Commissioners Citation and Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) presented him with a Maryland General Assembly Citation. Recognitions were also presented on behalf of the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Maryland Democratic Sens. Benjamin Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.