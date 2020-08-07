Charlotte Hall School Board of Trustees recently awarded 12 scholarships to students graduating from various high schools in Charles and St.Mary's County. The 2020 scholarship recipients are:
• Reginald Black, St. Charles High School.
• Jake Burgess, McDonough High School.
• Ms. Randal Burks, North Point High School.
• Taylor Goodwill, North Point High School.
• Merresha Henry, St. Charles High School.
• Kristof Lile, North Point High School.
• Nyla Morrison, St. Charles High School.
• Elizabeth Wash, North Point High School.
• Blake Davis, Chopticon High School.
• Fowler Kennedy, Chopticon High School.
• Blayre Vallandingham Chopticon High School.
• Ashley Williams, Chopticon High School.
Charlotte Hall School was founded in 1774 and opened it's doors to students in 1797. It became a military school in 1850, and was then known as the "Charlotte Hall Military Academy.”
The school closed in 1976 and is now the location for The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.