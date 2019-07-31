Christ Church of La Plata held its first “HeartSongs” open mic night on July 10 with 10 performers ranging in age from their 20s to 80s offering their gifts in music, comedy and spoken word.
Jack McNutt of Island Music curated the event. Christ Church provided refreshments and a welcoming space for area musicians, including young artists, to be seen and heard and network with each other, and for people who love live music to have a chance to discover new artists.
The next HeartSongs open mic is scheduled for Aug. 6 as part of National Night Out. It will take place in front of the church at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, weather permitting. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
The next regular indoors HeartSongs is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Christ Church has been serving the greater La Plata community since 1683. For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org, Christ Church, LaPlata, MD on Facebook, or email the Rev. Kate Heichler at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.