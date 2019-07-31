Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.