Calvert fair up and running
Calvert County will hold its 134th Annual County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow. Admission is $5, free for ages 11 and younger. Go to www.calvertcountyfair.com.
New Direction theater to explore effects of gamma rays
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors. Go to www.ndctheater.org/Magento/tickets.html.
Leonardtown PTA to host movie night
The Leonardtown Elementary School Parent Teacher Association will host a Back-to-School Movie Night 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at 22885 Duke St. in Leonardtown.
The movie will be announced following a student vote. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring chairs or a blanket. Go to www.facebook.com/events/371855484379189/.
Explore the dark side of St. Mary’s City
Discover a different side of St. Mary’s City with a Murder, Magic and Mayhem tour at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 47414 Old State House Road in
Saint Mary’s City. For 18 years of age and older. Registration is required. Tickets are $20, $15 for members. Contact 240-895-4990 or info@hsmcdigshistory.org.
Waldorf to host fall fest
Waldorf Marketplace will host a Fall Festival 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3051 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf. Music, pumpkin decorating, games, caricature artist and more. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Go to www.facebook.com/events/waldorf-marketplace/waldorf-marketplace-fall-festival/562824645037274/.
CHF schedules 5K fundraiser
CalvertHealth Foundation will hold its 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The cost is $50. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
St. Mary’s to host Relay For Life
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Historic St. Mary’s City. Individuals can join a team, start a new team or make a donation. Go to www.RelayForLife.org/StMarysMD.
Historic society to hold barns show, sale
Calvert County Historical Society will host a Barns of Calvert County art show and sale 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 70 Linden St. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org/?page_id=585.
Church to hold arts festival
The 13th Annual Calvert Arts Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 00 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample wines and beer, juried artisans, children’s crafts, raffles, church labrynth and tours and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. Go to https://CalvertArtsFestival.yapsody.com/.
Day of health scheduled
Ivy & Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities will host a day of community health 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lifestyles Center, 10453 Theodore Green Blvd. in La Plata. COVID-19 vaccinations, diabetes screening, blood pressure checks and a mobile mammogram unit will be on-site to provide free screenings to clients who pre-qualify. Call Cheryl Jones 240-448-3048.
Calvert to hold resource fair
Calvert County will host a free resource fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Resources on financial assistance, family, food, evictions and homelessness prevention and jobs. For a shuttle bus pass, call 443-550-6900.
Anti-sex trafficking event planned
An anti-sex trafficking awareness event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Guest speakers will be Kristi Wells of Safe House Project, Jennifer Foxworthy of Unstoppable You Ministries and local law enforcement. For ages 12 and older. Registration required. Email Nesha Zackery at ptlmedia@gmail.com or go to https://antisextrafficingawareness_smd_eventbrite.com.
Calverton to hold open house
The Calverton School will hold an open house 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at 300 Calverton School Road in Huntingtown. Registration required. Go to www.calvertonschool.org.
County to host chess tournament
Charles County Public Schools will host its annual chess tournament 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The tournament is for players in grades 4 through 12. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, Oct. 13. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and parents and family members will not be permitted inside the school, but can watch the tournament virtually. Contact Alicia Briscoe at 301-934-7369 or abriscoe@ccboe.com, or email Kristen Modes at kmodes@ccboe.com. To fill out a required health form, go to www.ccboe.com/images/departments/gifted/2021ChessTournamnetCOVID-19Questionaire.pdf.
VFW accepting contest applications
Veterans of Foreign Wars is accepting submissions for its Patriot Pen, Voice of Democracy and teacher of year nominations through Oct. 31. The theme of this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest is How Can I Be a Good American? Patriot Pen is open to youth and Voice of Democracy is open to students in grades 9 to 12. Contact 301-848-3476 or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Christmas Connection seeking volunteers
Christmas Connection is looking for volunteers to prepare and serve holiday food baskets by Friday, Nov. 5. The volunteer and interagency partnership provides holiday cheer to seniors and families in need and the Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project. Contact 301-934-6737 or hammonju@charlescountymd.gov.
DNR accepting duck stamp submissions
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, through Friday, Nov. 5. Each artist may submit three entries at a cost of $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. The Maryland DNResources will judge the entries during the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 13. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. 2021 at 2 p.m. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
Balticon to hold writer’s contest
Balticon 56 is accepting submissions for its young writer’s contest through March 31, 2022. Contestants must be younger than 14 and no older than 18 years of age as of May 26, 2022 and reside in or attend school in Maryland. Submissions must be in the field of science fiction or fantasy and no more than 2500 words in length. Contact 410-563-2737 or ywc@balticon.org, or go to www.balticon.org.