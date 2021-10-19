Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.
Farm to host fall festival
Legacy Farms will hold its Fall Festival at Legacy Farms beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22; Saturday, Oct. 23; and Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5190 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Farm animals, hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin patch and games. Admission is $10, free for ages 2 and younger. Call 301-861-8414 or go to www.facebook.com/LegacyFarm.
Calvert to host Relay For Life
Relay For Life of Calvert County will hold its annual event 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the North Beach Boardwalk. The event brings people together to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones and empower individuals. Contact Gina Bitetti at 404-329-5113 or gina.bitetti@cancer.org.
Frankenstein will rise up
Twin Beach Players will stage “Frankenstein” 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors. Call 443-646-3878 or go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
Painters in the park scheduled
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Paint in the Park 7:30 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Local artists will be at various locations in the park and paintings will be for sale. Contact Desiree Smith at 410-586-8501 or desiree.smith@maryland.gov.
Summerseat to host farm fun
Summerseat Farm will host Fun on the Farm 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Farm animals, games, hayrides, pumpkin painting, picnic, games and pumpkin toss. Fees for make and take scarecrow. Suggested donation is $10. Go to www.summerseat.org.
Craft fair scheduled
A fall craft and vendor fair will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Raffles and baked goods will be available. Booths available. Proceeds benefit Valley Lee 2nd District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad. Contact Becky at 301-904-1656 or dbksk@atlanticbb.net.
Virtual Bluegrass concert planned
A Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland virtual concert will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Musicians include Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, 15 Strings, Recycled Bluegrass and Cuzin’s N Harmony. Proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry. Donations can be mailed to 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, and nonperishables will be accepted Oct. 23 at BJ’s, 44950 Worth Ave. in California. For more information, contact 301-737-3004 or jaychelle1@verizon.net, or to watch the concert go to www.facebook.com/jayarmsworthy.
Republican women to meet
Republican women of St. Mary’s will meet 11:30 a.m. Monday Oct. 25, at Kevin’s Corner Kafe, 24509 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Guest speaker will be Nick Colbin and Jason Stein of the Young Republicans. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
Lab to host science webinar
The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will host a free virtual webinar titled “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Ins, Outs, Demands & Frustrations of Serving as Lead Author of Working Group II” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The talk is part of the Science For Communities lecture series. Registration required. Go to www.usmf.org/s4c/.
Sotterley to host 2-part discussion
Trudy Taliaferro will host a two-part virtual webinar titled “The Color of My Country” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at Historic Sotterley. Taliaferro will discuss her tri-racial heritage in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. using her family history, stories and photographs. Free, but registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Hospital to hold blood drive
MedStar St. Mary’s will hold a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The event is held in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments can be made by calling 301-475-6019 or going to RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code MedStarStMarysHospital.
Drive into the Tunnel of Terror
The Magic Tunnel Car Wash will transform into a Magic Tunnel of Terror 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 30, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Animatronics, lights and live characters. Candy will be given to each child who attends. Car washes start at $7. Go to @MagicTunnelCarWashes on Facebook.
‘Our World in Color’ exhibit continues
Artworks@7th will host its “Our World of Color” exhibit through Sunday, Oct. 31. The gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. In North Beach, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
VFW accepting applications
Veterans of Foreign Wars is accepting submissions for its Patriot Pen, Voice of Democracy and teacher of year nominations through Oct. 31. The theme of this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest is How Can I Be a Good American? Patriot Pen is open to youth and Voice of Democracy is open to students in grades 9 to 12. Contact 301-848-3476 or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Bowl-a-thon scheduled
The Catherine Foundation Pregnancy Resource Center will hold a bowl-a-thon Saturday, Nov. 1, at AMF Waldorf Lanes at 11920 Acton Lane in Waldorf. Recruit up to five bowlers and raise a minimum of $325 to register a free team. Go to www.cfteam.org/events.
Lab to host science webinar
The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will host a free virtual webinar titled “Risk Assessment in the Face of Climate Change” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The talk is part of the Science For Communities lecture series. Registration required. Go to www.usmf.org/s4c/.
Christmas Connection seeking volunteers
Christmas Connection is looking for volunteers to prepare and serve holiday food baskets by Friday, Nov. 5. The volunteer and interagency partnership provides holiday cheer to seniors and families in need and the Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project. Contact 301-934-6737 or hammonju@charlescountymd.gov.
Strike out at bowl-a-thon
The Catherine Foundation Pregnancy Resource Center will host a Bowl-a-Thon 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at AMF Bowling Lanes, 11920 Acton Lane in Waldorf. Recruit a team of up to five bowlers and raise at least $325 in donations. Email info@catherinefoundation or to register, go to cfteam.org/events.
DNR accepting stamp submissions
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, through Friday, Nov. 5. Each artist may submit three entries at a cost of $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. The Maryland DNResources will judge the entries during the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 13. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. 2021 at 2 p.m. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
Hospital to hold blood drive
MedStar St. Mary’s will hold a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The event is held in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments can be made by calling 301-475-6019 or going to RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code MedStarStMarysHospital.
Grieving classes scheduled
Chesapeake Life Center will offer Living with Loss classes 10 a.m. to noon at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, on Thursday, Oct. 9. The cost is $10. Registration required. Contact 888-501-7077 or griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org, or go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.