Competitive Power Ventures has announced a $20,000 grant to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics education modules in Charles County Public Schools. Competitive Power Ventures’ St. Charles Energy Center is adjacent to Waldorf, where many employees and their families live.
It is one of five communities receiving a Competitive Power Ventures grant.
The grants will support the implementation of a new curricular program from Project Lead The Way that will better prepare students for career success to benefit the local communities where Competitive Power Ventures generates safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible power. Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for pre-K through 12th grade students and teachers through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science.
“CPV and our partners are excited to bring these impactful programs to our St. Charles Energy Center neighbors in Waldorf,” said Gary Lambert, Competitive Power Ventures’ CEO. “We’re confident that our collaboration with Project Lead The Way will enrich the education of Theodore G. Davis middle schoolers, and encourage them to explore their world. We are hopeful they see their future in the exciting and ever-changing energy industry as we focus on modernizing our power system to reduce the impacts on our environment while improving reliability.”
This grant will empower self-discovery and innovation through Project Lead The Way’s Gateway Program. This partnership is in response to the growing demand for STEM skills in the workforce and Competitive Power Ventures’ commitment to empowering students to develop the in-demand knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an evolving world.
“Our world is rapidly evolving, and that has serious implications for our students,” said Project Lead The Way president and CEO Vince Bertram. “We are proud to partner with CPV to empower students with the transportable knowledge and skills that will help them no matter what career path they choose.”
With this grant, Theodore G. Davis Middle School will be able to launch two new STEM units for their students: one unit about energy and the environment, and a second unit of the school’s choosing. The grant money will also cover teacher training, annual fees and required classroom equipment.
“Charles County Public Schools is excited to collaborate with Competitive Power Ventures in supporting our Project Lead The Way programs,” said Kimberly A. Hill, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools. “As we continue to provide hands-on learning opportunities, our students need access to the latest curriculum to enhance their skill sets. What better way to learn about the technology behind power systems than to learn about it in school. I look forward to continuing a partnership with Competitive Power Ventures to enhance our technology programs.”