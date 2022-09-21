No need to fight traffic, pay for parking or fight the crowd as the Smithsonian has come to Southern Maryland with its “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” traveling exhibit.
Maryland Humanities recently announced the first four sites for the exhibit, including Serenity Farm in Benedict, which will kick off the show.
The exhibit, which will be at Serenity Farms through Oct. 14, will then travel to three other sites — a fifth site will be announced at a later date — and each location will host the exhibition for six weeks in order to develop a complementary exhibit highlighting their community’s heritage and histories.
“People should see the exhibit because it gives perspective to the changes we see around us,” Destination Southern Maryland and Southern Maryland Heritage Area Executive Director Lucille Walker said in a telephone interview. “It helps to understand that what we see here in Southern Maryland is happening throughout the rural landscapes of America.”
The exhibit, which officially opened Sept. 8, asks several questions such as: Why does revitalizing rural places matter to those who remain, those who left and those who will come in the future? The exhibit hopes to be a springboard for discussions about these questions and how they are reflected in Maryland’s local stories.
“Southern Maryland has experienced an overwhelming amount of change in its rural culture, and Crossroads could not be more timely and welcome,” Farm Heritage Conservancy Chair of the Board of Directors Franklin G. Robinson said in a news release. “We are so excited to see how Crossroads tells a universal story that is being played out on farms and in communities not only in Maryland but across the nation.”
The exhibit offers communities a chance to look at their own journeys to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century, as well as how the area and those like it have innovated. Crossroads covers themes of identity, land, community, persistence and managing change.
Walker said the exhibit, which consists of several curved panels and has various interactive components, is another way for people “to experience our history because it’s more about the changes in rural America and the changes in rural Southern Maryland as well.”
She said a companion exhibit titled “On My Land,” which is on site but not yet fully completed, will tell the story of “everything that has happened at Serenity Farm from Native American times through to the present. It’s like Southern Maryland in a microcosm.”
Walker said the “On My Land” exhibit will be permanently housed in a restored tobacco barn at the farm and will be sponsored by the Heritage Farm Conservancy.
Crossroads is the eighth Museum on Main Street project brought to small communities in the state by Maryland Humanities and the first time it will be in Charles County.
“We are looking forward to the next iteration of Museums on Main Street, an invaluable tool for Maryland organizations,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in the release. “We are so thankful to bring another tour around the state because the program has a wide-reaching and long-lasting impact on the partner organizations and their communities.”
The release stated that “in 1900, about 40% of Americans lived in rural areas. By 2010, less than 18% of the U.S. population lived in rural areas. In just over a century, massive economic and social changes led to massive growth of America’s urban areas. Yet, less than 10% of the U.S. landmass is considered urban. Many Americans assume that rural communities are endangered and hanging on by a thread — suffering from outmigration, ailing schools, and overused land. But that perception is far from true in many areas. Many rural Americans work hard to sustain their communities.”
It added that “despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development. Economic innovation and a focus on the cultural facets that make small towns unique, comfortable, and desirable have helped many communities create their own renaissance. The future is bright for much of rural America as small towns embrace the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets.”
