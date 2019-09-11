CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibit: Wesley Clark, “When Our Rivers Collide.” Sept. 3-Oct. 17. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, This exhibition features the work of artist Wesley Clark, who creates pieces that explore issues related to African Americans in America and the African Diaspora. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
CSM Theater: “Miss Julie.” 8 p.m., Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19; 3 p.m., Oct. 13 and 20. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM will present the Swedish play “Miss Julie” by August Strindberg, which tells a story dealing with naturalism and class issues. Adult themes, may not be appropriate for children. $10 adults, $8 military/seniors/youth. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/.
CSM Connections Literary Magazine Submission Deadline. Oct. 24. The CSM Connections Literary Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features the very best poems, stories, artwork and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Publication readings take place in December and May each year. Submission deadline for the fall edition is Oct. 24. Students, faculty, staff and members of the community may participate. For submission guidelines, visit www.csmd.edu/community/connections-literary-series/connections-magazine/. Email submissions to Connections@csmd.edu.
CSM Southern Maryland Concert Band Concert. 8 p.m., Oct. 26. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Southern Maryland Concert Band, under the direction of Michael Peerless, a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/concert-band/index.
CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibit: Lisa Elmaleh, “the Lightness and the Dark.” Oct. 28-Dec. 12. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery.This exhibition features the work of photographer Lisa Elmaleh, who documented her life living in the rural outskirts of Paw Paw, West Virginia, as she learned to live more deliberately. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
CSM Children’s Theater: “Junie B. Jones, The Musical,” 8 p.m., Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23; 3 p.m., Nov. 17, 24. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. “Junie B. Jones, The Musical,” a comical adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s books, will be presented. $10 adults and seniors, $8 youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/childrens--theatre/index.
CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert. 8 p.m., Dec. 5. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/Chorale-and-Chamber-Choir/index.
CSM Student Honors Recital. 3 p.m., Dec. 6. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. This recital features selected CSM music students. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.
CSM Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6. La Plata campus, Center for Business and Industry, Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room. Contributors will read and discuss their works published in Connections, a regional literary journal published twice a year that features poems, stories, artwork and photography. Free. 301-934-7864. www.csmd.edu/connections.
CSM Dance Ensemble Winter Performance. 8 p.m. Dec. 13. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater CSM dance ensemble to present its winter performance. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/dance/index.
CSM Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. 8 p.m., Dec. 14. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Caché, and the CSM Jazz Ensemble, Solid Brass, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/latin-ensemble/index.
CSM Theater Auditions. 6-9 p.m., Jan. 24; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 25. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Open auditions will be held for two upcoming CSM theater performances, Lillian Hellman’s “The Children’s Hour” (to be presented in March) and Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” (to be presented in April). Participants are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue. If interested in “Twelfth Night,” please prepare a Shakespearean monologue. If necessary, call backs will be 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 27, Visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/auditions/.
CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibit: Beverly Ress, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.” Feb. 10-March 19. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery. This exhibition features the work of artist Beverly Ress, who draws found objects representationally using colored pencils. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
CSM Theater: “The Children’s Hour.” 8 p.m., March 6,7,13, 14; 3 p.m., March 8, 15. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM will present Lillian Hellman’s 1934 play “The Children’s Hour,” a serious and adult play about two women who run a school for girls and what happens when a malicious student starts a rumor. $10 adults, $8 military/seniors/youth. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/.
CSM Connections Literary Magazine Submission Deadline. March 17. The CSM Connections Literary Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features the very best poems, stories, artwork and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Publication readings take place in December and May each year. Submission deadline for the spring edition is March 17. Students, faculty, staff and members of the community may participate. For submission guidelines, visit www.csmd.edu/community/connections-literary-series/connections-magazine/. Email submissions to Connections@csmd.edu.
CSM 17th Annual Jazz Festival. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 2-3 (area public school jazz band clinics); 8 p.m., April 3-4 (festival concerts). La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. This annual festival starts with two days of a public school jazz band clinic featuring a guest artist (free admission) and concludes with two concerts, featuring performances by CSM’s Solid Brass Big Band Jazz Ensemble with a special guest artist. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/Jazz-ensemble/index.
CSM Connections Literary Series: Author Nguyen Phan Que Mai. 7:30 p.m., April 3. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry,, Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Nguyen Phan Que Mai, author and translator of 17 books of fiction, poetry and non-fiction, many of which focus on the impact of war, will give a reading of her work. A free roundtable discussion with the author will take place at 4 p.m. For the reading, $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, email connections@csmd.edu. 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/connections.
CSM Connections Literary Series: Author Wayne Karlin. 7:30 p.m., April 10. La Plata campus, Center for Business and Industry, Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Wayne Karlin, a Vietnam veteran, award-winning author of seven novels and CSM Professor Emeritus, will give a reading of his latest work, “A Wolf by the Ear,” which explores the impact of the American slavery on several individuals. A free roundtable discussion with the author will take place at 4 p.m. For the reading, $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, email connections@csmd.edu. 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/connections.
CSM Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. April 13-May 6. Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, Exhibition will feature CSM student art. In addition to the month-long exhibit, an award ceremony, which is open to the students, their families and the community, will be held 2:30 p.m. April 28. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
CSM Theater: “Twelfth Night.” 8 p.m., April 17, 18, 24, 25; 3 p.m., April 19, 26. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM will present William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night,” a comedy about disguises and a love triangle. $10 adults, $8 military/seniors/youth. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/.
CSM Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition Reception. 2:30 p.m., April 28. Fine Arts Center, Lobby. An award ceremony honoring CSM art students is open to the students, their families and the community. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
CSM Student Honors Recital. 3 p.m., May 1. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. This recital features selected CSM music students. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.
CSM Southern Maryland Concert Band Concert. 8 p.m., May 2. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Southern Maryland Concert Band, under the direction of Michael Peerless, a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/concert-band/index.
CSM Dance Ensemble Spring Performance. 8 p.m. May 8. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM dance ensemble to present its spring performance. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/dance/index.
CSM Pops Concert. 7 p.m., May 9. La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Pops Concert will feature performances by the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus, Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble, CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/Chorale-and-Chamber-Choir/index.
CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: David Constantine. 3 p.m., May 10. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Percussionist David Constantine will perform. Free. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.
CSM Barbershop Extravaganza. 4 p.m., May 16. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Barbershop Extravaganza features the Southern Mix, under the direction of Paul Douglass, a men’s barbershop chorus consisting of community members and CSM students. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/barbershop-chorus/index.