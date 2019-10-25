The 28th annual College of Southern Maryland Foundation Golf Classic presented by Marrick Homes and popular sip and swing raised more than $80,000 for CSM scholarships and programs. Through the years, the annual signature event, held at the Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, has raised more than $1 million for student success and athletic programs.
This year, the golf classic tee-offed with the surprise announcement by CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy about the establishment of the Danny Williams Scholarship – in honor of the longtime, beloved CSM Professor Emeritus and coach, who spent 41 years leading a variety of CSM sports through more than 65 seasons.
“I am delighted to announce right now that family and friends have established the Danny Williams Scholarship at CSM in honor of the impact you have made at our college,” Murphy told Williams at the start of the event. Williams’ supporters raised more than $2,500 to mark his service to the college and the Southern Maryland community. Williams is also a 1986 CSM graduate.
“I was completely surprised,” shared Williams after the golf classic. “No one had a better job than I did for 41 years.”
For the 18th consecutive year, Marrick Homes served as the Grand Tournament Sponsor and CSM Foundation Director Gary Simpson was the chair for his third year. This year’s Golf Classic was again paired with the popular Sip and Swing sponsored by Southern Maryland Women’s League and Zonta Club of Charles County.
“The generosity of local businesses, corporations and friends makes it possible for CSM to make a difference in the Southern Maryland community,” said CSM Director of Development Chelsea Clute. “Under the leadership of Gary Simpson, this was the most successful tournament to date.”
Among the many students who have benefited from the Golf Classic, and specifically the Marrick scholarships, are Lexington Park resident Rachel Polk and Lusby resident Marshall Lanning.
“I don’t have to pour as much time into working a job because I am able to have this money to lean on for tuition,” said Polk about her scholarship. “It allows me to be more involved in the classroom and with the other students in the classroom and have more time for my school work.”
“My career goal is to one day become a physical therapist and own a private practice,” shared Lanning. “CSM has influenced me by guiding me down the right path in my journey whether that be by my professors aiding me in my classes, or my coaches by making me a better person all around. Ultimately this scholarship helps me with getting where I need to be in my school and for that, I am forever grateful.”
This year’s golf classic also debuted a unique CSM Alumni Row featuring a flag with the graduate’s name and year of completion. The flag will be featured at CSM Foundation events throughout the year with the flag proceeds supporting the CSM Alumni scholarship.
Tournament Winners
First place: McDonald & Eudy Printers, Inc.
Second place: Nick Rogers State Farm Insurance
Third place: Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance
Contest winners
Closest to the pin (men): Danny Williams (hole-in-one)
Closest to the pin (women): Sandy Gates
Longest drive (men): Mike McDonald
Longest drive (women): Linda Goodman
Straightest drive (men): John Bowling
Straightest drive (women): Terri Jernigan
Longest putt (men): Paul Eldredge
Longest putt (women): Linda Goodman
To view more photos of the 2019 Golf Classic, visit csmphoto.zenfolio.com/19golfclassic.