Every fall for almost the last 10 years, the College of Southern Maryland has welcomed its African American students to join its Men of Excellence Program.
The program is a college-wide initiative aimed at improving the recruitment, success, retention, graduation and transfer rates of Black students.
The program was recently highlighted at a ‘Lunch and Learn’ in July as part of CSM’s 30-day Justice Challenge, that had CSM communities learning about racial injustices against Black people in America.
CSM’s 30-Day Justice Plan, which was inspired by journalist Shaan Merchant, saw CSM faculty, staff and students learning about racial injustices against Black people in America by devoting at least eight minutes and 46 seconds (the length of the George Floyd video) each day to reading, listening, watching, and taking steps toward mutual understanding, equality, and justice.
“This is a necessary program and serves an immeasurable role on our campuses,” CSM’s Director of Organizational Development and Learning Institute Trenace Richardson said at the luncheon. “We took a look at this population and recognized, based on data and graduation rates, that we needed to help support the African American male population better.”
While all mentoring programs help improve student performance, some community colleges are finding that minority mentorship programs are even more beneficial, as reported by the Community College Review in 2018.
“We provide empowerment, leadership and academic resources,” said Tim Fenner, who coordinates Men of Excellence. “We connect our students with assistance in the areas of mental health, student planning, advising and financial aid. “We are a mentoring community and together we grow.
There is still a long way to go to close the equity gap, Fenner acknowledged, “but we are making strides here at CSM and I love this job.”
CSM’s promise to close equity gaps was emphasized in a heart-felt message by CSM President Maureen Murphy four days after the death of George Floyd.
“A college education is commonly understood as a ticket to a better life, and at the College of Southern Maryland, we embrace our mission to close the equity gap, so all learners can improve their lives and the lives of their families,” Murphy wrote. “Racism is not welcome here. Intolerance is not welcome here. Bigotry is not welcome here. But people are welcome here. Our Black learners. Our white learners. Our Asian learners. Our Latinx learners. Our LGBTQIA learners. Everyone, but right now we especially want our black learners to know our commitment to them is unwavering.”
Black Lives Matter causes students’ awakening
Fenner said because of COVID-19 the Men of Excellence Program shifted last semester – and has continued through the summer – to give its students a place to connect, discuss current affairs and support each other in a virtual setting instead of face-to-face.
“Like everything else, we adjusted to meet weekly in Zoom,” he said. “And during those meetings we cover the gamut. We talk about what’s going on and how we feel about it. The students are awakening and are looking at things differently. We spend a lot of time talking about our African American history.”
Fenner said every African American male student is welcome to participate in the program. Past participants have ranged in age from 18 to 68 weekly Zoom meetings have seen between five and 25 students in attendance.
CSM associate vice president of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields talked about an event last fall that had CSM alum and Charles County’s first African American Sheriff Troy Berry speak with students about how to interact with officers.
“In light of what has been going on, the students really resonated with, and understood, [what Berry was teaching them],” Flowers-Fields said. “The students left very empowered about what their rights are when they encounter police officers as African American men.”
“It is critical that our black male students have a person like Tim, who looks like them, and who is representative of the achievements to which Black men can aspire in higher education,” CSM counselor Kellie Jamison said. “Statistics indicate that Black men don’t matriculate at the same rate as their counterparts where academics is concerned.”
“Those of us who are student-facing in any way — particularly faculty or in financial aid — we are becoming aware, more aware, getting a deeper depth of knowledge about what the program is and will be directing our African American men to the program,” said Richardson, pointing to CSM’s over-arching approach to equity and student success.
MOE’s Kay to welcome new students
One of the students who will welcome new CSM students during the college’s virtual student orientation this fall will be second-year psychology major and active Men of Excellence member Micah Kay.
“One of the skills I have picked up while being in the Men of Excellence is that it has helped me grow my communications skills,” Kay said in a pre-recorded video. “It has put me in environments with a variety of communications; with variety of communicators; with a variety of different people talking in different formats and in different ways. It has allowed me to grow in that area and I am grateful.”
Kay encouraged students to join the program, which he said would “expose you to people who will make you a better person for your future and a better person in college right now.”
Thanks in part to his involvement with the Men of Excellence, Kay was the 2020 collegiate-level winner of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Nu Zeta Omega Chapter’s MLK Day of Service Essay Contest with his paper on the “The Harlem Renaissance: Its Contributions and Its Challenges for Us Today.”
Contestants were challenged to describe the lessons learned from the Renaissance and to apply the quote, “The past is prologue” to the relationship between the Harlem Renaissance and the present time with support from personal experiences.
For more information on the Men of Excellence program, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/men-of-excellence/.