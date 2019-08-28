CSM's Levy appointed editor of 'Synergy' newsletter

The College of Southern Maryland has announced that Mitchell A. Levy, associate vice president of academic affairs, has been appointed editor of a leading international student affairs association publication. Levy will oversee “Synergy,” a professional development newsletter published by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Student Affairs Partnering with Academic Affairs Knowledge Community.
“As editor, my primary goal is to increase the breadth and quality of submissions to ‘Synergy’ and advance best practice research with respect to promoting effective alliances between Academic and Student Affairs administrators in support of student and institutional success,” Levy said.
Levy has been involved with the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators for 11 years. The association works toward the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession through programs, experiences and services that cultivate student learning and success in concert with the mission of its colleges and universities. Established in 1918 and founded in 1919, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators is comprised of more than 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries and eight U.S. Territories.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with national and international colleagues engaged in innovative research promoting student success via systemic collaboration,” Levy said of his association with the group.
In addition to his new position with the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators , Levy has been re-appointed to the editorial review board of the Journal of Behavioral Intervention Teams, “J-BIT.” He was first appointed to that board in 2013. “J-BIT” is an annual, peer-reviewed academic journal published by the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association. The publication is a multi-disciplinary journal intended to encourage academic research and scholarship regarding the function, design, operation and assessment of campus Behavioral Intervention Teams and crisis management initiatives.
“Given that the journal is dedicated to advancing the field of crisis prevention and management, I appreciate the opportunity to review the latest research and contribute to best practices,” Levy said.
Levy joined CSM in March 2019, coming to the college with more than 36 years of experience in higher education. Previous to CSM, he had worked within academic and student affairs at five community colleges and Hispanic Serving Institutions including Atlantic Cape Community College, LaGuardia Community College, Long Island University and Suffolk County Community College. As a full professor for Fordham University and associate professor for Long Island University, Levy presented nearly 100 graduate courses in mental health and school counseling and more than 40 undergraduate psychology courses. He also chaired student success courses and Bridge programs.
Levy has published numerous articles, chapters, case studies and books addressing emerging issues in higher education.
He has a doctorate in counseling psychology and human systems from Florida State University and earned his master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Boston University.
For more on the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, visit naspa.org. For more on the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association, visit nabita.org.