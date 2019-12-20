College of Southern Maryland students traveled to Dulles Expo Center Nov. 16 to help Girl Scouts troops from the Nation’s Capital Council learn about CSM’s cyber and robotics teams. The Scouts who stopped by CSM’s booth got hands-on practice and personal advice from members of CSM Talons, the college’s competitive robotics team, and members of the CyberHawks, the college’s competitive cybersecurity team. In addition, many Girl Scouts earned their cyber and robotics badges.
The Girl Scout Expo allowed for scouts from all over the region to explore Girl Scout activities, with a focus on STEM, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship.
The CSM Talons and Robotics Clubs promote the study of STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) including robot design and programming, competing at several VEX competitions, and volunteering at the competitions that CSM hosts for elementary, middle and high school teams. CSM is also a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. This program has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence for two-year schools (CAE-2Y) by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
For information about CSM’s cybersecurity program, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/cyber-center. For information on the CSM Talons and Robotic Team, visit stem.csmd.edu/events_csmroboticsVEX.html.