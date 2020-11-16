The deadline for the Port Tobacco Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Junior American Citizens and American History Essay contests is Friday, Dec. 4.
The Junior American Citizens contest is for students in grades Pre-K through 12, with preschoolers participating in the banner and group community services divisions only. The theme is “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New World” and categories include: banner, community services, photo essay, poem, poster, short story and stamp.
The American History Essay contest is open to students in grades five through eight.
This year's topic is "The Boston Massacre" and the challenge is that March 5, 2020, marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way to the American Revolution. Imagine living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe your family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament.
For more information on the contests, email Victoria Kelly at vkelly@mddar.org.
For more information or to apply, go to www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships.