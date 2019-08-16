DAR takes part in Independence Day event

The Port Tobacco Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the Independence Day celebration at the Thomas Stone National Historical Site on July 4. DAR Regent Joyce Edelen placed a wreath on the gravesite of Thomas Stone, signatory of the Declaration of Independence. In front is Anna Grasso. Second row from left are Connie Uy, Denise Grote and Joyce Edelen. Third row from left are Mary Pat Berry, Linda Tally and Ann Chess. Back row from left are Elaine Lawton, Joan Senter and Susan Skypeck.