Daughters of American Revolution donate pizza to Marines, sailors

U.S. Marines and sailors with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force at Naval Support Facility Indian Head enjoy pizza donated by the Port Tobacco Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 4. DAR held a fundraiser spearheaded by Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Ann Chess and fellow members that raised funds to purchase over 150 pizzas for CBIRF.

 U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham

