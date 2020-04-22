You are the owner of this article.
Daughters of American Revolution inducts new members

The Port Tobacco Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently installed eight new members during a luncheon at the Historic Port Tobacco Courthouse last month. In front from left are NSDAR chaplain Linda Talley, Regent Joyce Edelen, registrat Diane Milstead and Maryland state registrar Pam Donohue. In back from left are new members Melinda Brown, Mary Ellen Gaiser, Virginia Carey, Sharon Dickens, Vila Zverina, Debbie Simmons, Lynne O’Meara and Sheryl Morrison.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

