Port Tobacco Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its installation of a new slate of officers for 2019-2021 on May 23 at Thomas Stone National Historic Site. From left are Mary Vargo, librarian; Mary Pat Berry, historian; Dian Milstead, registrar; Norma Johnson, treasurer; Judith Merrick, corresponding secretary; Debora Smith, recording secretary; Linda Talley, chaplain; Candice Kelly, vice regent; Joyce Edelen, regent; and Maureen Tipton, Maryland state regent.