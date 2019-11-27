The Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services and the Charles County Job Developers Alliance held its fifth annual Employer Awards Banquet Oct. 22, in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. DORS Waldorf supervisor Suzie Miller opened the event and introduced John Flatley, franchise owner of the La Plata Chick-fil-A. Flaatley spoke about an early experience working with an employee who had an intellectual disability. He said he had prejudged the employee’s abilities, based on what he had been told, and not on the employee’s actual abilities. This mistake led him to lose a valuable and capable employee, he said.
“Don’t let someone give you a filter,” Flatley told his audience.
Another speaker was Patrick “P.J.” Anderson, a former DORS consumer and a 12-year employee at the La Plata Giant. He talked about how much he loved his work as a courtesy clerk and advised employers to “treat everyone the same.”
The group was also shown the short film, “Donna’s Journey,” which features Donna at her job teaching children to paint by using paintbrushes held in helmets. It had long been Donna’s dream to share her love of art with children, and she said that this project proves that “dreams can come true.” Her video can be found online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F3TTtVSOeg.
The “Outstanding Leadership in Inclusive Employment” award was given to Blessed Elements Beauty Salon, Capital Clubhouse, Dash In-Billingsley Road, K-9 Devine, Lucrezia’s Day Care, Miles Transportation, Potomac Early Learning Center LLC and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
Several other employers were also recognized for their commitment to hiring employees who are differently abled.
The event wrapped up with Christian Miele, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, presenting the group with a proclamation from Governor Larry Hogan (R) . Miele said that “employment is the centerpiece of [Maryland Department of Disabilities’] legislative policy.”