Dr. Mudd students help with Census count

On Thursday, March 12, the Tri-County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, hosted a Census Information Session with parents of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, the largest Title I school in Charles County, just hours after the response instrument opened online. During the session, parents were informed of the importance of the 2020 Census, the impact it will have on the community and offered an opportunity to respond online. Over 30 parents participated and completed their census form.

