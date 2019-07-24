Families will get a chance to experience the nostalgia of a drive-in movie next week, all while supporting a local family support agency.
The Promise Resource Center will host its fourth annual drive-in movie fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 2, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
Tina Stone, the center’s finance and administrative director, said the center chose this year’s movie, “Small Foot,” because of the positive messages of the animated feature.
“The theme is making friendships and getting along with people who are different from one another,” she said.
Going to an outdoor movie theater has a certain “magic” feeling to it compared to a typical indoor movie theater, Stone said.
“There’s very much this feel of a small town community,” she said.
The center is limiting the event to 200 vehicles, and is selling parking passes for $5 a pop.
“There are still passes available,” Stone said, adding that they did sell out of passes the last two years.
In addition to the parking pass, tickets cost $10 per person in advance ($15 at the gate), or free for anyone four and younger.
Ticket sales benefit the center’s family services, which aid Southern Maryland parents and children who have experienced substance abuse or trauma by helping parents build better relationships with their children, Stone said. Family support services offered at the center, which is headquartered in Charlotte Hall, include supervised visitation, coparenting coaching, parenting skills training and behavior intervention.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., giving families a chance to take part in a variety of activities before the movie starts at sundown, which Stone said will be around 8:20 p.m.
Pre-movie entertainment includes a host of snow-themed activities, including building an “igloo” out of boxes and having a snowball toss with fake snowballs provided. There will also be a petting zoo, a new addition to this year’s event. And, there will be various food trucks selling their delicacies.
And, for those who have been to any of the drive-in movies over the last three summers, they’ll be in for a special treat next week. The movie will be shown on a much larger screen — a 60-footer, up from just 40 feet.
“It’s actually the largest inflatable movie screen possible,” Stone said.
Sound for the feature will be broadcast through vehicles’ radios as well as piped over the fairground’s speaker system.
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit www.thepromisecenter.org/drivein or call PRC at 301-290-0040.
JESSE YEATMAN