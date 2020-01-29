Charles County Public Schools is participating in the St. Mary’s City annual Maryland Day Celebration on March 21. Each year, a fourth grade student is selected through an essay contest to represent the school system and Charles County at the celebration. This year, students must write an essay about “Why is Charles County a great place to live?”
Essays should include at least 150 words, but no more than 350 words. Students can submit either handwritten essays or typed essays with double spacing. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Feb. 3. The contest is only open to fourth-grade students. Students can submit entries to their classroom teacher.
A panel of judges from the CCPS instruction department will review submissions for content, support of essay topic and mechanics to select the finalist.
Students should focus on the prompt in their essay and follow the submission requirements of 150-350 words.
The Maryland Day Celebration program features a flag ceremony, in which the CCPS finalist will present the Charles County flag before a podium of dignitaries.
Questions about the contest should be directed to Allen Hopkins, CCPS social studies resource teacher, at ghopkins@ccboe.com.