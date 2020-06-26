Fraternity donates personal protective equipment

Over Memorial Day weekend, the brothers of the Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. provided much-needed personal protective equipment to the communities in the tri-county area of Southern Maryland according to a news release from the organization.
Recognizing the need for additional equipment, 600 KN95 masks, 500 surgical masks and 1000 pairs of surgical gloves were donated to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County. 100 KN95 masks, 100 surgical masks 200 pairs of surgical gloves went to the NP Family Practice, LLC. in St. Mary’s County. One of the providers, nurse practitioner Temeria Wilcox, routinely goes out in the community for home visits to those that are homebound and cannot get to the clinic as well as to several assisted living facilities, all of which require the use of PPE. NP Family Practice thanked the Brothers of TLL for “making sure NP Wilcox was covered and practicing safely.” One hundred KN95 masks, 100 surgical masks and 200 pairs of surgical gloves went to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department. One hundred KN95 masks, 100 surgical masks, and 200 pairs of surgical gloves went to Charles County first responders.
Second District Representative Kelvin Ampofo stated in the release, “The Brothers of the Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of the Second District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. are to be commended for providing more than 500 each of KN95 masks, surgical masks and gloves to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for its staff and first responders. This outreach to the citizens/communities of Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties is a prime exemplar of what our fraternity means by uplift to others. As the Second District Representative, which encompass the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, I am extremely proud of the Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter and its commitment to the community. The brothers of the Second District and I extend our deepest gratitude for your untiring efforts to be a shining light on behalf of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Maryland area, along with the rest of the world, has seen the virus take a huge toll on its communities, the relese stated. The tri-county area of Southern Maryland has had over 2,300 positive cases of COVID-19 resulting in the deaths over 150 residents.
Bro. Amir Shareef, Second District Keeper of Records and Seal, stated in the release, “The contribution to the Tri-County area made by the men of Tau Lambda Lambda are noteworthy. They continue to show tremendous resolve and dedication to the community, always ensuring they make an impact and leaving things better than which they found them. This distinguished demographic of men can not be understated. As the state representative for MD of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Chief Administrative Officer across the five states that comprise the Second District, I am honored, humbled and privileged to serve alongside men of such esteem. The entire state of MD is undoubtedly enhanced based on the leadership of the men of TLL. They identified a shortage of PPE throughout the community, took action and addressed it. I can’t thank the Brothers of TLL enough for their service to the community writ-large and a special thanks to the President of TLL, Bro. Kevin Turner for continuing to always think of innovative ways to uplift the down-trodden.”
For more information on Tau Lambda Lambda’s programs and activities, visit www.southernmdques.org.