Sixteen high school students from Aire-sur-la-Lys, France, will visit several churches in Southern Maryland on Sunday, Oct. 20, to learn more about their countryman, the Rev. Narcisse Martin, who was also born in Aire-sur-la-Lys and served as pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Waldorf from 1894 to 1923.
The Father Martin Society will host a “Day in the Footsteps of Father Martin” for the students and their teachers.
The day will begin at St. Peter’s School at 11 a.m. with a brief presentation about early Catholicism in Southern Maryland and St. Peter’s Parish. The group will then attend a presentation and Mass at St. Dominic’s in Aquasco, where Martin had celebrated Masses. Afterward, they will attend a catered luncheon at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church and give a presentation about their travels in the U.S. The luncheon is free, but reservations are required. For reservations, call Sandy McGraw at 301-645-2973.
Later, a Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated in honor of the 150th anniversary of Martin’s ordination. Monsignor J. Wilfred “Bill” Parent, currently pastor of St. Elizabeth Church in Rockville and co-founder of the Fr. Martin Society with Fr. Alain Colliou, will be the celebrant, with several of the society’s member priests co-celebrating. After Mass, a reception will be held in the church’s Father Martin Hall.
The Father Martin Society is a non-profit organization whose work and prayers are based on devotion to the Eucharist, support of vocations and the priesthood, and intercultural unity. For more information, call the church office at 301-645-7112.
The schedule of activities on Oct. 20 is as follows:
11 a.m. French students and their teachers arrive at St. Peter’s School.
11:30 a.m. Depart for St. Dominic’s Church in Aquasco.
11:45 a.m. “In the Footsteps of Father Martin” recap of his parish life and activities.
12:30 p.m. Celebration of Mass, Father Alain Colliou.
1:30 p.m. Depart for Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.
2 p.m. Luncheon with presentation by the students.
5 p.m. Celebration of Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians.