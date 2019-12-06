Friends of Maxwell Hall accept spinner donation

The Friends of Maxwell Hall received a spinning wheel donation from Mary Ellen Karwasinski at Maxwell Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The spinning wheel was given in memory of her mother, Gladys Edelen Williams of Bryantown.
Karwasinski indicated that her mother was a friend of the Swann family and had eagerly followed the restoration of Maxwell Hall during her lifetime. She felt that Maxwell Hall, with its long history, was the most fitting permanent location for the spinning wheel.
The Swann family had admired the spinning wheel and appreciated its historic value during the years they lived at 17388 Teagues Point Road in Hughesville.
The historic home is now owned by the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism.
The Friends of Maxwell Hall have had open houses and events at Maxwell Hall over the last two years. The Karwasinski family decided to present the spinning wheel to the Friends of Maxwell Hall at its Colonial Faire on Oct.19.
Maxwell Hall will re-open for open houses in 2020, on the last Sunday of the month from March through October. There will also be additional events throughout the year enabling the public to see this historic artifact.