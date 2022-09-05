Friends of Maxwell Hall recently announced that it has received a major grant from the Maryland Humanities Grant Program.
The funding was used to repair and create a missing piece from a piano so that it can be used for entertaining visitors to the historic home, create a new sign at the entrance, digitize the photo album to make historic images of the property more accessible to the public and enhance the pollinator garden so that the public can observe pollinators among the native habitat.
These activities were conducted by volunteers of Friends of Maxwell Hall during 2022.
“The impact of these projects will greatly enhance the visitor experience,” Friends of Maxwell Hall President Mike Callahan said in a news release.
The next major event at the historic home will be the annual Colonial Faire, which will be held Oct. 15-16.
Maryland Humanities Grants are aimed at sustaining Maryland’s public humanities infrastructure and to ensure that organizations that have been negatively impacted by COVID will be able to continue providing opportunities for communities in Maryland to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning throughout this continued unprecedented time.
The Friends of Maxwell Hall is a facilitator for renewal, discovery, and community in Southern Maryland whose purpose is to connect people to the land, to history and to each other. It also works with Charles County government to maintain preserve, and improve Maxwell Hall and its historical landscape collections for the use, enjoyment, and enrichment of the public.