Friends of Maxwell Hall recognized with grant

The Friends of Maxwell Hall were recognized with a $2,500 grant at a celebration honoring grants awarded by Greenspring Advisors on Oct. 10, according to a news release. The grant was the first awarded to any non-profit in Southern Maryland by Greenspring Advisors.
George Gazarek, president of the Friends of Maxwell Hall stated, “Members of the Hughesville Garden Club and others who love local history and Maxwell Hall in Hughesville, Maryland, founded the Friends group in 2018. The Friends of Maxwell Hall’s purpose is to preserve, restore, and develop Maxwell Hall and to share it and its surroundings with locals and visitors alike.”
The award will be used to create a master plan for the purposes of the non-profit organization. Receiving the award were George Gazarek,president of the Friends of Maxwell Hall and Rose Gazarek, president of the Hughesville Garden Club.
The Greenspring Grant program was founded in 2012 as part of Greenspring Advisors philanthropic purpose to give back by making meaningful financial and relational investments in local communities. The grant committee is volunteer and comprised of Greenspring associates committed to awarding monies to organizations who create significant mission-driven impact in their fields.
Greenspring Advisors, established in 2004, is one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland. They provide investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments and comprehensive wealth management services to private investors. They are headquartered in Towson with a second location in Paramus, N.J.