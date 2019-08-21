4-H shooting sports receives $7,597 grant

The Charles County 4-H Shooting Sports Groups received a grant totaling $7,597 at the Southern Maryland Friends of NRA Banquet, according to a 4-H news release. The funds from the grant will supply equipment needed for the 2019 shooting sports programs. The FNRA had 40 grant requests; 28 grants were awarded. The Friends of the National Rifle Association gave out $138,000 to Maryland programs for 2019.
Frank Fruh, a 4-H volunteer, leads the shotgun program and is responsible for teaching hundreds of youth gun safety and enhancement of skills related to the marksmanship program over 35 years. Charles County has six certified instructors in the shotgun program. These volunteers give of their time not only for the county youth but teach on a state and national level. Because of their dedication to the program, many 4-H youth have been able to represent Maryland at competitions on a national level.
The shooting sports program also has the support of the Metro Gun Club and the Charles County Fairgrounds, who offer their facility for the classes at no cost to provide opportunities to keep the shooting sports program at a low cost for families.
Beginner classes start this month; for more information about classes, contact the 4-H office at 301 934-5404.
