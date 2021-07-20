When the new Hospice of Charles County center opened to great fanfare in 2012, it was in many ways a “home-warming” for the individuals, businesses and organizations that willed it into existence. On June 23, some of those same community leaders helped the nonprofit welcome a new phase in its legacy of care at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Since the two nonprofits merged in October, their now combined leadership have been moving swiftly to implement a plan to make significant investments including technology infrastructure, staffing, physical and decorative updates. “Nothing is more important to us — and when I say us, I mean everyone at Hospice of Charles County and Hospice of the Chesapeake — than knowing everyone who needs hospice and supportive care has access to those services and understands how we can support their family,” Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady said in a news release.
Hospice of the Chesapeake Chairman of the Board Brian Gibbons discussed the expansion of palliative care services of the Hussman Supportive Care Center, which will open this summer in one wing of the building and will begin accepting outpatient appointments. Delegate Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) each presented proclamations. It was with Patterson and Ellis’ support as well as that of other Maryland state legislators representing Charles County that the hospice was able to secure a $200,000 bond, which helped fund upgrades to infrastructure and renovations of the three-level building. Besides the ongoing renovations, there also will be an education and training center for clinical teams that will include smartboards and a mock patient room.
“When the time comes for families facing advanced illness or end-of-life, I am secure in knowing that our ongoing partnership will provide the highest quality and seamless care available to the Charles County community,” said Noel Cervino, who is the president and CEO of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and a member of the hospice’s board of directors.
New board members announced
Cervino, Patterson, Stacy Martin, Challie Samaras and David Hunt were recently elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc. board. Martin is a vice president business banker for First Citizens Bank, Samaras is with Zachary’s Jewelers in Pasadena, and Hunt is the senior vice president and chief Nursing Officer for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
For more information on Hospice of the Chesapeaked, go to www.hospicechesaepeake.org.