On Friday, June 21, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced the names of 14 Fifth District students appointed to the United States service academies in a news release. ‘The students, nominated by Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
Hoyer hosted a reception honoring the nominated students at the Library of Congress in Washington; 12 of the 14 students attended.
“I was pleased to recognize these outstanding students today and congratulate them on their achievements,” Hoyer said in the news release. “Each student here today has already shown dedication and desire to serve their nation, and I look forward to what the future has in store for each and everyone one of them. I was honored to nominate them, and I wish them well in their future endeavors.”
Additionally, Hoyer announced the winners of the Army Congressional ROTC scholarship. The scholarship allows members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy. Two students from the Fifth District were awarded the scholarship this year, and were in attendance today – Megan Zegel from Anne Arundel County and Julia Markland from Calvert County.
The following Fifth District students received appointments:
U.S. Air Force Academy
• Niyah Martinez, Charles County.
U.S. Naval Academy
• Eloisa Chubb, St. Mary’s County.
• Margaret Foulkes, Calvert County.
• Renee Nosko, St. Mary’s County.
• William Rentz, Anne Arundel County.
• Jonathan Simmons, Prince George’s County.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
• Charles Burkes, St. Mary’s County.
• John Eckhardt, Anne Arundel County.
• Christoper “CJ” Holmes, Charles County.
• Luke McLaren, Prince George’s County.
• Nathaniel Smith, Prince George’s County.
• Kevin Ruthemeyer, Prince George’s County.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
• Joseph Vita, Anne Arundel County.
U.S. Coast Guard Academy
• Maxwell Van Rees, Calvert County.
Six additional students, who received appointments from other sources but live in the Fifth District, attended today’s reception:
• Joshua Bowman, Prince George’s County — U.S. Naval Academy.
• Ryan Conway, St. Mary’s County — U.S. Naval Academy.
• Jasmine Forbes, Charles County — U.S. Naval Academy.
• Andrew McCorison, Calvert County — U.S. Naval Academy.
• Zachary Shieh, Prince George’s County — U.S. Naval Academy.
• Mason Nunn, Charles County — U.S. Military Academy at West Point.