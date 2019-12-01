Hughesville garden club announces new leadership

The Crossroads of Hughesville Garden Club recently announced its 2019/2020 officers in a news release. The new officers are Rose Gazarek, president; Nancy Walcutt, vice president; Teresa Grimes, treasurer; Jane Westbay, recording secretary; Zona Lewis, correspondence secretary and Logan Cross, parlimentarian.
The officers were elected during a ceremony held at Maxwell Hall on Nov. 17. The first garden club president, Joyce Rose, presided over the installation of officers. The Crossroads of Hughesville will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
The first meeting of the calendar year will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the Hughesville Baptist Church, at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. The speaker is Kathy Jentz, the editor and publisher of Washington Gardener magazine. The topic is “Getting your garden ready for spring.” All are welcome.
The Crossroads of Hughesville supports home gardening, floral design, civic beautification, conservation and the environment in the Southern Maryland region, including Charles County, Frederick County, St. Mary’s County and Prince George’s County. Among the projects supported are Meals on Wheels, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, College of Southern Maryland Scholarship Program, Gardens of Maxwell Hall and many others. For more information, please visit www.hughesvillegardenclub.org.