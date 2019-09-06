Ice hockey team thanks attorney for support

The Charles County Ice Hockey Club recently thanked La Plata attorney Hammad S. Matin for his generous support of the Cougars hockey team.
The Charles County Ice Hockey Club is a cooperative team comprised of the following schools: Thomas Stone, North Point, Westlake, Maurice J. McDonough, Henry E. Lackey, St. Charles Gwynn Park high schools, Grace Christian Academy and Southern Maryland Christian Academy. The Cougars provide a foundation to develop skills on the ice that build a foundation for a lifetime. In addition to athletic prowess, hockey promotes confidence, pride, focus and responsibility. From learning to balance school, responsibilities at home, time at the rink and playing with friends, hockey encourages students to learn time management skills that will later serve them in all facets of life.
Matin, a defense and personal injury attorney located in La Plata, is giving back to student athletes of Charles County by donating to the Cougars ice hockey team. Since ice hockey is not recognized by the public-school system as a school sport, the cost to play is the responsibility of the team. Matin recognizes that children who are involved in sports get better grades in school, have more self-confidence, and are “less likely to become future clients” in need of an attorney.
The Cougars are grateful for the generosity of Matin as his donation helps to off-set the cost of ice time and other season costs which can provide an opportunity for more athletes to join the team.