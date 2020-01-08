On Dec. 2, Island Music Company hosted Bruce Kulick, of Grand Funk Railroad, former member of KISS, and ESP Guitars for a dedication ceremony of the new Dorchester Community Center in La Plata, according to a Town of La Plata news release.
To celebrate the opening and promote music education in children, Island Music Company donated two ESP 200 Series guitars from their stock that will be used by children in the community who visit the center during the day.
“The Town of La Plata and the Dorchester Community Center Board of Directors are so very grateful to Keith Grasso and Island Music for their generous donation of two ESP guitars, an amplifier, and microphone to the new DCC,” La Plata Mayor Jeanine James said in the release. “Giving the gift of music to community kids will most definitely have a tremendous impact on their lives. Who knows, maybe one of them will become the next Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen or Bruce Kulick. The possibilities are endless.”
The ceremony was followed by a free clinic for Southern Maryland musicians at Island Music Company.
Over 50 musicians attended the clinic where Bruce Kulick described his time in KISS and Grand Funk Railroad.
Kulick stressed the importance of local music stores and their connection to the community and also participated in Island Music Company’s original podcast “Determination and Overdrive” with store owner, Keith Grasso.
The podcast is available on iTunes, YouTube, Google, Spotify and www.islandmusicco.com.