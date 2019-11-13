Island Music Company in La Plata will hold its annual Holiday String Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to a company news release.
The day is filled with complimentary restringing of most stringed instruments, including guitar, bass, violin, violas, ukulele, cello, mandolin and banjos. They will also have raffles and giveaways from vendors such as Ernie Ball, Ibanez, Ampeg, Fishman, Dunlop, D’Addario, Yamaha, Martin Guitars, EVH, Breedlove, Elixir, EarthQuaker, Korg, Flight, Walrus Audio, Augustine Strings and many more. Bring a non-perishable food donation and your instrument to Island Music Company and staff will install a new set of free strings, tune and clean the instrument at no charge.
Everyone who donates will be entered in the raffle to win their choice of an Ibanez acoustic guitar, electric guitar or bass guitar. For every additional five pounds of food an individual brings, they receive more raffle tickets. Previously, Island Music has collected over 3,000 pounds of food and they aim to double that number and give back to the community during the upcoming holiday season.
“Of all our events, this is our favorite year after year. It helps two of our causes: making music more accessible to our community and helping our neighbors. Seeing how charitable everyone is at this event is great! There is a great competitive spirit to the event, and I think with our great giveaway guitars we can easily reach our goal this year,” Keith Grasso, owner of Island Music Company said in the release.
During the event, there will be live performances by local bands such as Outside The Wire. The Chick-fil-A food truck will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a special appearance by the Chick-fil-A cow. There will also be demonstrations to keep everyone entertained while their instruments are restrung.
This year’s food donation will be given to the Lifestyles of Maryland Food Bank to help local families during the upcoming holiday season. Contact Island Music Company at 301-392-3960 visit www.islandmuscico.com or Facebook for more information. For a chance to win a free Yamaha guitar, share their String Day post on Facebook.