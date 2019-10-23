At top, on Oct. 10, students from Ms. Mesowski’s Hispanic Cultures and Spanish 1 class hosted the Hispanic Heritage Day at John Hanson Middle School. Students created posters that represented 22 Spanish speaking counties and learned about the culture. Then they taught students from grades six through eight what they learned. Students were dressed in traditional costumes, listed to Lantinx music and sampled food. At right, a display on the history, culture and customs of the American territory of Puerto Rico was one of several displays at John Hanson Middle School’s Hispanic Heritage Day. Below, students look over a display on Mexico.