North Point High School JROTC students recently spent a week introducing middle schoolers to the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. JROTC has a program in each of the county’s high schools.
North Point’s Summer Leadership School gives rising freshmen interested in JROTC the opportunity to learn about it before committing when they start high school in a couple of months.
At Summer Leadership School, students are split into four groups — known as flights — where they learn more about teamwork and leadership.
They also learn about drills, physical fitness, inspections and other facets of the JROTC program.
“There is an order to things and discipline in everything you do,” said Chandler Bell, a North Point senior in the school’s U.S. Air Force JROTC. There is also a bond built. “It’s a family,” she added.
At Summer Leadership School, everything is framed as a competition between the four flights — or groups — of cadets in Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta. A recent “re-mix” competition during which each flight wrote new lyrics to a song determined which group would get to eat first at lunch.
“Everybody will get to eat,” Bell said. “But only one flight gets to go first.”
“It’s a really competitive environment,” Qi Yong Wu, a North Point junior, said. “It’s an environment that encourages people and brings out their best.”