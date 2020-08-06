Charles County Master Gardeners have awarded a pair of $1,000 scholarships to 2020 La Plata High School graduates Makayla Kret and Luke Zsoch.
Kret, who earned an unweighted GPA of 3.6, was enrolled in Project Lead the Way’s biomedical science program and La Plata High School’s National Technical Honor Society. Kret was named to the principal’s honor roll during her junior and senior years and her academic achievements were recognized as a Project Lead the Way White Coat recipient during her senior year.
Kret also played varsity field hockey and won the Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete Award in grades 9 through 12. An avid equestrian, she participated in the local 4-H, American Quarter Horse Association, United States Pony Club and earned Grand Champion in the Champion Reserve Mounted Wanderers Show Circuit.
Kret also worked as an administrative assistant at McConnell’s Pool in White Plains and as a customer service representative at Rita’s Italian Ice in La Plata.
“I have had the privilege of serving as Makayla Kret’s biomedical science teacher for the past two years,” wrote her science teacher Michelle Schoenbauer in her recommendation letter. “Makayla quickly distinguished herself as one of the top students in her biomedical science class through her strong work ethic, enthusiasm toward learning, and the emphasis she places on detail. Makayla’s classmates look up to her as a leader knowing she consistently demonstrates maturity and personal responsibility.”
Kret will attend the University of Maryland Institute of Applied Agriculture where she will major in major in animal sciences and agricultural business and management.
Zsoch earned an unweighted GPA of 3.83 while studying Advanced Placement and honors courses. He has received multiple principal honor’s awards and was selected to be a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. He was also selected to receive a certificate of merit.
Zsoch wrestled and ran cross country for La Plata High School and his activities included working as a Natural Resources Conservation Service Earth Team volunteer. As an Eagle Scout, Zsoch completed more than 100 hours of service projects. He worked at Cooksey’s Country Store in Dentsville and at Hancock Family Farms.
"Luke has great scholarly abilities,” said Zsoch’s Latin teacher and cross country coach Michael Blaine. “I specifically remember that he was especially interested in the crops the Romans grew and harvested since he is planning a career in agricultural science. … I personally have had many interactions with Luke in his capacity as an employee of Hancock Family Farms, and I must say that I came away impressed with his dedication and knowledge. In this situation, I was the eager student, and he was the patient teacher.”
Zsoch will attend North Carolina State University, where he plans to study biological engineering.
The Maryland Master Gardener Program is a volunteer educational organization of the University of Maryland Extension.
According to the University of Maryland website, the Master Gardener program “puts research-based knowledge and environmental power into the hands of people who want to create sustainable gardens and landscapes, and protect and improve natural resources. Master Gardeners are citizens from all walks of life who combine their love of plants, people, and the environment to help residents solve problems and make environmentally-sound decisions on public and private properties.”