You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

La Plata Garden Club represents county with holiday tree

La Plata Garden Club represents county with holiday tree

La Plata Garden Club represents county with holiday tree

La Plata Garden Club members pose with the holiday tree “Where Eagles Fly” that represented Charles County at the State House in Annapolis in 2019. All the native Southern Maryland birds were hand-crafted by club members including, from left to right, Janice Lakey-Water, “Lady Bird” Gloria Groeger, Julie Meisel, Kathy Pedersen, Patti Faulkner, Judy Thomason and Carole Raucheisen. This is the fifth year the club has participated in this statewide event at the request of the Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan. Individuals interested in gardening can visit the club website at www.laplatagardenclub.org to see the schedule of upcoming programs or contact Kathy Pedersen, co-president, at kspedersen@msn.com.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Newsletters