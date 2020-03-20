La Plata Mary Kay unit donates Chemo Care Packages

During a weekly sales training of the Mary Kay unit in LaPlata, two of the consultants presented an idea to support children with cancer being treated at Children’s National Hospital. The idea came to them because of the awareness of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Their idea was that the consultants in the unit would seek out donors in the community that would donate $30 per package. This would cover a fuzzy stuffed teddy bear and two Mary Kay skin care products, a naturally moisturizing stick for use all over their body where it was dry from the treatments and a tube of Satin Lips balm to help keep their lips from getting chapped from the treatments.
The plan was to try to get a sponsor to cover each of the children at Children’s National Hospital. This was a tall order but all of the consultants in the unit agreed it was a fantastic idea and they got to work. The consultants’ job was to contact potential sponsors, explain what the project was about and to encourage people to support as many children as they could manage.
Once all of the donations were secured, consultants ordered and paid for all of the supplies from the donations they received. As soon as the supplies arrived, the team got to work assembling the packages and getting them ready for delivery to the children.
On the day of delivery, Dec. 12, as many of the consultants that were able gathered and drove up together to the hospital. With more than 130 donated “Chemo Care Packages” in tow they were on a mission to get these packages to the children. One of the consultants reached out to the hospital and coordinated with them for our arrival.
The consultants in the unit were able to secure donated packages totaling more than $9,100, thanks to the individuals and businesses that donated.