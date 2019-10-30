Lackey Class of 1956 holds reunion

Lackey High School of Indian Head Class of 1956 celebrated the 63rd anniversary of their graduation Sept. 23 at a luncheon at the Green Turtle Restaurant in La Plata. The Class of 1956 has participated in 24 reunions since graduation, along with their spouses and friends. Pictured in no particular order are Linda and Laury George, Charlotte (Smell) and Allen Burnell, William Luttrell, Barbara Vosburgh, Beatrice (Speake) and Terry Bernard, Jeanne (Robey) and Warren Bowie, Nina (Wright) and John McCormick, Evelyn Susan Hungerford, Audrey (Elgin) and Jerry Norris, Betty Ann (Rye) and Leroy Davis and Judy and Pete Welch.