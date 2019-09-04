Library group holds volunteer picnic

The Citizens for the Charles County Public Library recently held its Annual Volunteer Appreciation Picnic.
This is the ninth annual picnic hosted by Jeannie and Doug Ping at their home on Cobb Island.
The picnic is held as a day to celebrate its dedicated volunteers and plan for its fall used book bazaar.
The C4 is an all volunteer organization whose objective is to promote the welfare of Charles County Public Libraries providing funding for special programs and purchases.
The C4 operates a Saturday bookstore downstairs at the LaPlata branch and holds semi-annual used book bazaars.
The next used book bazaar will be held Oct. 19 tp 26. Donations of used children and adult books, CDs and DVDs are accepted on Saturdays.
To learn more about C4 membership or volunteer opportunities visit the bookstore any Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.