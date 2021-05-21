Charles
Charles County is reopening the doors of its La Plata, Potomac, and P.D. Brown Memorial branches for a 1-hour computer and printer use appointment on a limited basis. In addition all library patrons’ fees will be waived and by July 1, all lost and damaged fees on minors’ accounts will be waived as well. After July 1, the library can continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Potomac Branch is offering butterfly puppet and lightsaber freeze pop holder take-home kits through the month of May. Make an curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
Mobile Library will will host a community resource day and food basket giveaway noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at 9275 Ironsides Road in Nanjemoy. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, copying & printing, library card services, crafts to go, and materials for check out.
Saturday Book Discussion will focus on Terry McMillan’s “It’s Not All Downhill From Here” 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at Waldorf West Branch. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Bug Hunt Bingo will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Potomac Branch. Learn fun bug facts while playing a family fun game. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
The Digital Photography Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the P.D. Brown Branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Behind the Pages: Artsy Story Time — Big Red Barns will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the La Plata Branch. Create illustrations based on famous children’s books. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Erika Lee will virtually discuss her book “The Making of Asian America” 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the La Plata Branch. Lee will discuss the history of Asian Americans and their role in American life, from the arrival of the first Asians to today. Go to https://howardcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/dr-erika-lee-making-asian-america-online.
Trivia Night for Teens will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Waldorf West Branch. Test your knowledge with a fun, interactive trivia game. For ages 12 to 18. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
St. Mary’s
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. All locations will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, June 1.
Author Nalini Singh will discuss her Psy-Changeling Series and upcoming novel “Last Guard” as well as answer questions 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Author duo Christina Lauren and Christina Hobbs will discuss their newest title “The Soulmate Equation,” their writing process and more 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Outdoor Storytime at Greenwell State Park will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at 25420 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood. Stories, songs and activities for children and their adult caregivers. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic lunch. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Event is weather dependent.
Christina Baker Kline will virtually discuss her latest novel “The Exiles” during Summer Reading Kickoff 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 21. Kline is a NY Times best-selling author of eight novels and has been published in 40 countries. Copies of Kline’s novels can be found at the library or signed copies of “The Exiles” are available at White Rabbit Bookstore in California. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
As of May 22, Calvert Library will lift its one-hour limitation and increase its capacity. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. On June 1, all locations will be extending their walk-in hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and curbside services will continue to be offered. In addition, the quarantining of library materials will end.
An online discussion for those who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated will be held Thursday, May 27, with physician Michelle Folsom Elder. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5126847.
Storytime Outside will be held 11 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Hallowing Point Park Pavilion in Prince Frederick.
Stories songs and fun. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Space is limited. Registration required. Go to
Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems 2 will be held virtually 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Exploring systemic unconscious bias and the importance of understanding its effects on society, healthcare models, and patients. The event is a follow-up to to Big Conversation: Many Wounds to Heal Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Monday Night Movie Musings will virtually discuss “Girl With a Pearl Earring” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24. Watch the movie prior on Hoopla prior to the event. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
A Books & Toys Book Discussion featuring “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim will be held 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. May 25. Book discussion for adults and play time for kids. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Literary Bites will be held virtually 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Spend the month reading “The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel then discuss the book with a meal featuring foods from the novel. Sponsored by No Thyme to Cook. Registration required. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/events-classes/literary-bites-the-winemakers-wife.