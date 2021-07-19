Charles
Charles County Public Library recently opened the doors of all its branches by appointment. Appointments can be used for computer and printer use and browsing the collection for materials to check out. As of July 1 all library patrons’ fees have been waived and all lost and damaged fees on minors' accounts will be waived as well. The library will continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Beach-themed craft in a bag and Frog prince crafts are being offered by Waldorf West branch, while a do-it-yourself phone holder will be offered at the La Plata Branch through the month of July. Make a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
Unicorns: Break the Cage! will be held all day through Saturday, July 31, at the La Plata Branch. An animated story segues into fascinating science concept segments about life sciences and animals. For ages 5 to 14. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScx7GpoqCvmy7TMGT-1e4qcBZUitmit8HWwws1Z0j1okLDvjw/viewform.
A book discussion on “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles will be held virtually 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24. For ages 8 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth
The Mobile Library will be at the Somers Community Center, 300 Willow Lane in La Plata 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26. Services include Wi-Fi and public computer access, copying and printing, library card services, crafts to go and materials for check out.
The digital photography club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Bring your own camera, smartphone or tablet learn a new skill. For ages 12 to 18. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth
Learn how to make recycled paper in a virtual demonstration 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Learn about the history of the invention of paper and make your own paper from recycled paper, even in different colors and shapes for crafts and cards. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth
Bright Star Theatre will virtially stage "The Velveteen Rabbit" 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. See the story of a stuffed rabbit and its quest to become real come. For ages 3 to 9. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
St. Mary’s
Author Talk with Charles Holden, Jerald Podair and Zach Messitte will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. The authors will discuss their book “Republican Populist: Spiro Agnew and the Origins of Donald Trump’s America,” which is a A fascinating political portrait of Agnew from his pre–vice presidential career through his scandal-driven fall from office and beyond, and historical context in a panel format, followed by a question and answer session. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Make a tie-dyed face mask at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Lexington Park Library to create your very own tie-dyed face mask. Create a custom-made mask using markers outside. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
International Children's Literature Book Club will meet 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. Join in the enjoyment of learning about and reading children's literature from other countries. Each month will highlight literature originating from and published in other countries. This month will highlight books from France and the United Kingdom. Share yoyr favorite with others. Registration required. Email www.stmalib.org.
Dinner at William and Mary Goe's Plantation: Circa Early 18th Century will be discussed 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26. This illustrated talk is the first public presentation of recently completed archaeological excavations at the Ampthill Grange plantation site in Bowie. Archaeological excavations exposed buildings, privies, and numerous trash deposits dating between the 1720s and 1770s. The remains revealed what the Goe household ate, and how they prepared and presented those foods. James Gibb will be the presenter. Registration required. Email www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library recently announced walk-in hours at all locations have been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Park Road in Huntingtown. Stories and songs. Space is limited. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Monday Night Movie Musings featuring “Detachment” will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom discussion. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5183505.
World-renowned scientist and National Geographic herpetologist Brady Barr will discuss animals during a "Tales from the Wild Side" event to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Barr, who is the only person to have captured all 24 species of crocodilians, will discuss different habitats and introduce some animals. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5133066.
Book Bites for children, teens and adults will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Listen to the first chapters of popular and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.