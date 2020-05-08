You are the owner of this article.
Lifelong Charles County resident turns 103

Mae Bowie, a lifelong resident of Charles County, turned 103 on May 1. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus restrictions, she was not able to physically celebrate with her family, church family and many friends as in past years. Mae spent most of her life in Pisgah; however she now resides in Sagepoint Assisted Living in La Plata. Mae has three children: Gail Klares (Doug), Warren Bowie (Jeanne) and Linda Simons (Rusty), six grandchildren: Lisa Wisnewski (Mel), Tim Klares (Michelle), Mark Johnson (Lenda), Suzanne Johnson, Darren Bowie and Lauren Bowie; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Family members gathered outside of her residence on her birthday with birthday signs and balloons to celebrate her day.

