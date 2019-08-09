Lions screen for vision disorders

The La Plata Lions pediatric vision screening team had another successful year during the 2018-2019 club year, according to a news release from the organization.
A total of 1,228 preschool children were screened with a total number of 229 referrals to pediatric eye-care for evaluation and necessary treatment so these children can have clear vision during their education.
The PVS team spent many hours traveling to the 22 Charles County public elementary schools, 20 church sponsored preschools and private centers, and the Charles County Head Start to perform screenings from Aug. 1, 2018 to May 3, 2019.
Two Plus0ptix cameras were used to screen the children. These cameras are special pediatric cameras that take a photo of the eyes and evaluate for: anisometropia (unequal refractive power), astigmatism (deviation from spherical curvature), hyperopia (far sightedness), myopia (near sightedness), and strabismus (abnormal alignment).
All these conditions can lead to amblyopia (lazy eye). Children who are “referred” received a form with a printout from the camera to take to a pediatric ophthalmologist for professional diagnosis and treatment. The measurements by these cameras make it possible to detect the following most prevalent childhood vision disorders that may lead to the development of amblyopia (lazy eye): hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), astigmatism (blurred vision), nisometropia (unequal refractive power), anisocoria (unequal pupil size) and strabismus (eye misalignment).
Team leader Carolyn Rogers worked closely with Ayanna White, vision and hearing technician for the Charles Co. Health Department and the Charles County Public School nurses at each school or center scheduling the screening dates. The school and center nurses recorded the results and did follow-up with children who received referrals.